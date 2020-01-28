Spirit Telecom snaps up Cloud BT, signals Sydney push

By on
Spirit Telecom snaps up Cloud BT, signals Sydney push

Spirit Telecom has revealed its latest foray into the Sydney market, this time with the $700,000 acquisition of managed IT provider Cloud BT.

Founded in 2008, Cloud BT specialises in cloud and security, as well as IT consulting and outsourcing. The company raked in $1.3 million in revenue in the 2019 financial year.

Spirit said in an ASX statement that the acquisition would bolster its cloud based, security managed services that run over its fixed wireless networks. There will also be “significant cross-sell opportunities” into Spirit’s existing IT customer base.

The telco also touted its recent network expansion in Sydney, which added approximately 2000km of 50 – 100 Mbps coverage across the city’s metro areas, reaching a potential 2.5 million more people, along with 200km2 of 1Gbps coverage and 33 network-ready buildings with 100Mbps minimum download speeds.

“Through this acquisition of Cloud BT and network expansion, Spirit can offer high speed coverage in key business districts in Sydney and NSW,” said Spirit managing director Sol Lukatsky.

“With our expanded Sydney network launched, and the Cloud Business Technology acquisition in Sydney, Spirit can now deliver the full range of Spirit’s IT services which means that more SMBs can access our high-speed, fixed-wireless Sky Internet, cloud, security and bundled IT service and products across NSW.”

Cloud BT chief executive JJ Fiasson added: “We have strong IP and experience in delivering cloud-based solutions for businesses. Through our integration with Spirit we can offer more products to the market and help more SMBs on the Spirit high speed network across NSW – a benefit to both our customer bases.”

Lukatsky added that Spirit would continue pursing complementary telco and MSP acquisitions, and would make a market update announcement shortly.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud cloud bt spirit telecom telco

Most Read Articles

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point
AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage

AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage
AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region

AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region
Veeam &#8216;streamlines&#8217; channel by replacing Tech Data with Dicker Data

Veeam ‘streamlines’ channel by replacing Tech Data with Dicker Data
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?