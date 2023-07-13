Spirit's Intalock Cyber Security opens Brisbane SOC

Brisbane headquartered cyber security provider Intalock (Spirit) Cyber Security has opened its new security operations centre (SOC) in Brisbane.

The SOC was engineered by the Security Construction and Equipment Committee and is built to exceed the Australian Government Physical Security Standards for handling and storing classified information up to SECRET level.

The security vendor said that in its thirteenth year of operation, it has secured Australia's largest enterprises with a combined market revenue of more than $20 billion dollars.

Intalock was founded in 2010 and acquired by ASX-listed Spirit Technology Services for $15 million in 2020.

Intalock is currently trusted with the cyber defence of multiple government departments, managing highly sensitive digital assets.

“Few Australian competitors can match the level of security that we have now has built into our service offerings, including 24-hour monitoring and response capabilities, and we expect these new premises to open a range of new contract opportunities in both the private and public sectors,” Spirit managing director and chief executive Julian Challingsworth said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was led by Mark Bailey MP - Minister for Transport and Main Roads and Minister for Digital Services.

The ceremony was also attended by Dallas Stower, Deputy Director-General for Transformation and Enabling Technologies at Department of Communities, Housing and Digital Economy.