Spirit's Intalock Cyber Security opens Brisbane SOC

By on
Spirit's Intalock Cyber Security opens Brisbane SOC
Julian Challingsworth, Spirit

Brisbane headquartered cyber security provider Intalock (Spirit) Cyber Security has opened its new security operations centre (SOC) in Brisbane.

The SOC was engineered by the Security Construction and Equipment Committee and is built to exceed the Australian Government Physical Security Standards for handling and storing classified information up to SECRET level.

The security vendor said that in its thirteenth year of operation, it has secured Australia's largest enterprises with a combined market revenue of more than $20 billion dollars.

Intalock was founded in 2010 and acquired by ASX-listed Spirit Technology Services for $15 million in 2020.

Intalock is currently trusted with the cyber defence of multiple government departments, managing highly sensitive digital assets.

“Few Australian competitors can match the level of security that we have now has built into our service offerings, including 24-hour monitoring and response capabilities, and we expect these new premises to open a range of new contract opportunities in both the private and public sectors,” Spirit managing director and chief executive Julian Challingsworth said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was led by Mark Bailey MP - Minister for Transport and Main Roads and Minister for Digital Services.

The ceremony was also attended by Dallas Stower, Deputy Director-General for Transformation and Enabling Technologies at Department of Communities, Housing and Digital Economy.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dallas stower intalock intalock cyber security julian challingsworth mark bailey security soc spirit technology services

Partner Content

Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Ventia comes under cyber attack

Ventia comes under cyber attack
Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge

Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge
Vocus and NSW Telco Authority develop mobile network drone

Vocus and NSW Telco Authority develop mobile network drone
More Microsoft layoffs as vendor starts 2024 fiscal year

More Microsoft layoffs as vendor starts 2024 fiscal year

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?