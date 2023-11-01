Splunk appoints Westcon-Comstor as ANZ distributor

Cybersecurity and data analytics firm Splunk has inked a distribution agreement with Westcon-Comstor for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

The deal will see Westcon-Comstor distribute Splunk's full portfolio in ANZ, expanding their existing partnership to nine countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and China.

“We are excited to announce Westcon-Comstor as our distributor in Australia and New Zealand,” Splunk's ANZ VP Craig Bates said.

“With Westcon-Comstor’s deep expertise and credibility in the region, we can reach new markets to grow, enable and expand our partner ecosystem and help build the digital resilience of companies locally."

Westcon-Comstor said that it has seen significant growth in its Australian cyber security business, with over 72 per cent revenue growth in its last financial year.

The company will bring its specialty model to Splunk’s software-based observability solutions with a focus on growing, enabling and expanding their channel.

“Splunk is a natural fit for our portfolio as both our cybersecurity and software portfolios have experienced strong growth," Westcon-Comstor Australia's managing director Phil Cameron said.

"We are extremely excited to leverage our specialty model, channel enablement and licensing expertise to assist Splunk and our partners in their growth journey.”

Splunk was acquired by Cisco last month in a US$28 billion deal, which was the largest acquisition in the networking giant's history.