Splunk cancels .conf2020 live event, conference to go virtual

Add Splunk to the long list of IT vendors canceling their live customer and partner events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Splunk will transform its Splunk .conf2020 conference, originally scheduled for Oct. 20-21 in Las Vegas, into a virtual event. Last year’s Splunk .conf.2019, also in Las Vegas, attracted about 11,000 attendees.

“We know April feels early to make an October plan like this but there are definite advantages to getting an early start,” said Leslie Hasvold, Splunk director of corporate event marketing, in a blog post. Hasvold said making the decision so far in advance will allow Splunk more time to better transform the in-person Splunk .conf2020 experiences “into their digital analogs.”

“If we elect to do it this way later in the planning cycle, we may not have enough time to bring you the programming you deserve,” she said. “We are developing as many of the live elements as possible to a digital format.”

“The fact is, we just don’t know what the social situation across the globe will look like the rest of the year. We needed to acknowledge that even if social bans aren’t in place it may take a while for things to get back to ‘normal,’” she said.

“We know that a percentage of our valued customers, partners, vendors and employees simply may not feel ready to travel before the end of the year. Finally, .conf brings an international audience. We want our people from all over the globe to feel safe and welcomed despite what may or may not be happening from whence you come.”

The company has created a website where Splunk customers, partners and other potential attendees can sign up to receive ongoing notifications about the virtual event.

