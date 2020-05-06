Splunk cloud on Google Cloud now in beta

Splunk Cloud on Google Cloud is now in beta with customers with plans for a full rollout later this year.

Splunk has joint go-to-market engagements and new native integrations with Google Cloud’s hybrid and multi-cloud Anthos platform, Security Command Center and operations suite formerly known as Stackdriver.

Splunk says the partnership will help more customers harness data opportunities across IT, security and application development while remaining agile and cost-effective. Splunk's “Data-to-Everything Platform” is delivered as a software-as-a-service offering.

Splunk Cloud on Google Cloud will provide enterprises a single-pane view for monitoring, analysing and acting on data with real-time visibility while benefiting from Google Cloud’s infrastructure and technology capabilities, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, security, networking and data analytics.

“We are leading in ‘data to everything’ and how we can build value (for) our customers around all types of data from logs, metrics and traces, and enable use cases across the Data-to-Everything Platform, from security to IT operations to App Dev and IoT and...OT...both in the cloud as well as in hybrid,” said Aziz Benmalek, Splunk’s channel chief and vice president of president of worldwide partners and business development. “We believe the world is multi-cloud and multi-hyperscale public cloud providers, and we believe as well that the world is going to be hybrid. It's matched exactly with GCP (Google Cloud Platform) and Google Cloud strategy.

The new offering addresses critical customer demand, according to Avanish Sahai, Google Cloud’s vice president of independent software vendor applications partnerships.

“Our focus really is to work with companies like Splunk and others who are leaders in the enterprise, and where our customers are really driving the demand for us to bring best-in-class software vendors to run on Google Cloud as part of their transformation and the digital transformation into the cloud,” Sahai said. “We obviously believe that data is at the center of every business today and really every modern enterprise looking for ways to bring more value...for both business and IT. Really the heart of Splunk Cloud on Google Cloud is bringing the data that Splunk has been gathering, running it on the Google public cloud and driving a lot of insights and intelligence for the customers.”

“It's really kind of driving an even further engagement with that customer base,” Sahai said, noting Splunk’s “huge traction” among enterprise customers and the Fortune 100.

The two companies did not provide a time frame for the general availability of Splunk Cloud on Google Cloud, but said it’s coming later this year. Splunk Cloud on Google Cloud will be available in the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace.

Splunk Cloud also is available on Google Cloud rival Amazon Web Services' public cloud.

“We have been working with AWS for many years, not (Microsoft) Azure at this point of time,” Benmalek said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com