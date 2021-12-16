Splunk names new ANZ boss

Data platform company Splunk has named a new boss for Australia and New Zealand, appointing Mark Troselj to run the region.

Troselj replaces Simon Eid who left the company in October after more than six years to lead the local business of cloud database provider MongoDB.

In the new role, Troselj will report to Splunk APAC boss Simon Davies.

“Organisations across APAC rely on our data platform and security and observability solutions to thrive,” Davies said.

“Mark’s substantial cloud and go-to-market experience, proven success, and knowledge of each local APAC region is a valuable addition to our team. His impressive background is complemented by his encouraging leadership approach as he is known for supporting his team to thrive and rise in their careers.”

The appointment follows a global update of the company’s partner program in October this year, including rebranding the program as the “Splunk Partnerverse” and expanding the enablement resources and certifications offered to help partners improve and showcase their cloud computing skills.

The program changes also included a new online Partner Solutions Catalogue to showcase the capabilities, solutions and customer success stories of Splunk’s 2,200-plus channel partners.

Splunk said the changes were to support its continued shift from selling on-premises software with traditional license pricing to cloud-based software sold on a subscription basis. A move that was heralded as a significant transformation for the company and its partners.

In a statement, Splunk said Troselj will oversee Splunk’s ANZ go-to-market strategy and operations while working closely with Splunk’s partners and customers to expand market leadership, focusing on key industries including the public sector, financial services, and telecommunications.

Troselj joins Splunk from digital platform provider Sitecore, where he was in charge of the APJ region. He previously ran the APJ region for NetSuite and before that spent time at Dell, SAP and Telstra.

“Splunk has a strong reputation and client base in the region and I’m honoured to work with the local team to offer powerful and effective data-driven solutions to our customers,” said Troselj.

“Australia and New Zealand are fast-growing markets with great potential and I look forward to taking our portfolio even further.”