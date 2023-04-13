St John NSW moves to the cloud with Macquarie Cloud Services

St John NSW moves to the cloud with Macquarie Cloud Services
Naran McClung, Macquarie Cloud Services

Macquarie Cloud Services, owned by Macquarie Telecom Group, has announced a deal to provide cyber protection for St John Ambulance NSW using Microsoft powered cloud solutions.

St John NSW is a charity that provides paramedic services, training and advocacy, and assistance during natural disasters and large-scale events.

The charity made the transition to Macquarie Cloud Services due to its need for safeguarding patient, staff and volunteer information against growing cyber threats in the healthcare sector.

Macquarie used a managed detection and response solution which was powered by Microsoft Sentinel.

This meant St John NSW now has the ability to monitor the entire security perimeter and detect threats in real time.

Macquarie has also worked with St John NSW to provide tailored solutions and cyber education, through a Threat Intelligence Platform, which was created from over 40 data sources.

St John NSW chief information officer Peter Bouhalis said this platform played “a crucial role in keeping St John NSW secure.”

“St John tries to make life easy for volunteers using our systems, and Macquarie helped us introduce tailored conditional access policies to help them,” he continued.

“It is difficult for small organisations to hire their own cyber security personnel. Macquarie is my source for this high-level security talent, and the team consistently brings both new skills and proven experience to the table,” Bouhalis concluded.

Macquarie Cloud Services head of Azure and consulting Naran McClung said, “We all know the importance of St John NSW and by extension the importance of keeping its data safe from the predatory claws of criminals.”

“By leveraging a solution that is fast, reliable and spans its broad tapestry of stakeholders, St John NSW is upholding its enduring reputation for keeping Australians safe.”

In November last year, Macquarie Cloud Services migrated cancer care provider Icon group to Azure.

