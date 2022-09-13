State of the tech gift: DC Alliance hands out NFTs at Perth anniversary party

Colocation provider DC Alliance has joined the crypto world, claiming to be the world's first data centre provider to dabble in non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The Singapore-headquartered company, which has its Australian operations in Perth, gave its animated cloud-humanoid mascots to guests and staff at its second anniversary party last week. Staff and special supporters received customised NFTs.

The NFTs are built on the Solana blockchain, which bills itself as a rival to Ethereum because of its smart contract functionality.

“From very early on I already had the idea that we should do our own NFT collection,” DC Alliance executive chairman Roy Wong said at the anniversary.

“It makes perfect sense for data centres which support and enable the growth in the blockchain industry.”

“Our NFTs are not just adorable, they are also special limited-edition memorabilia for our 2nd anniversary and will have future utility pegged to the growth of DC Alliance. DC Alliance is always at the forefront of new ideas, and I am glad that we are the pioneer in NFT space in our industry.”

Other series of NFTs would follow the debut, with the next having utility for future use cases, the company said in a release.

“DC Alliance already hosts blockchain-related customers and firmly believes in the growth of the industry,” it read.

In February, DC Alliance signed a memorandum of understanding with Palau-based Pacific Blockchain Corporation to explore the development of a Tier III data centre in the Western Pacific island country.

DC Alliance set up shop in Australia in late 2020 by acquiring Perth-based colocation provider Pier DC.

It further expanded by investing $1.25 million in ASX-listed data centre company DXN Limited, which helped fund DXN’s acquisition of Darwin-based Secure Data Centre for $4.9 million.

In June, DC Alliance partnered with TPG Telecom and used the Tier III data centre it obtained from the Pier DC acquisition, to host a private cloud for the telco and support its Western Australian managed cloud services.