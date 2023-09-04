Steep drop for Australian smartphone market in Q2 of 2023

By on
Steep drop for Australian smartphone market in Q2 of 2023

The smartphone market in Australia dropped by 10.1 per cent in the second quarter of the year, with just 1.26 million units shipped, analyst firm International Data Corporation said.

This is down from just under 1.65 million units in the first quarter of 2023, and 2.2 million units in the last quarter of 2022, IDC's Mobile Phone Tracker research suggests.

IDC said consumer demand remained subdued for most of the second quarter of 2023, with lead analyst Yash Gupta at IDC Australia pointing to consumer uncertainty about the economy, cost-of-living pressures and ongoing interest rate rises causing people to keep their wallets closed.

For the second quarter, Lenovo is the only brand registering growth in the Australian market.

The Chinese maker grew its market share in Q2 2023 to 3.6 per cent from 2.9 per cent, and increase of 13.8 per cent, IDC said.

Apple is the market share top dog in Australia, but saw a 3.1 year-on-year per cent decline to 43.2 per cent.

Samsung is number two, registered a big 13.5 per cent decline and a 31.8 per cent market share, with Oppo in third place with 4.5 per cent of the market, having dropped 18.4 per cent.

For the rest of 2023, IDC expectes economic activity to continue at a slower pace, going into 2024 with gross domestic product per capita declining over the period.

