Steep fall in Aussie PC shipments in first quarter

By on
Steep fall in Aussie PC shipments in first quarter

Analyst firm IDC said the Australian PC market declined by 19.1 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, with just 996,000 units shiped.

The consumer segment of the market saw the steepest drop with a 33.3 per cent year-on-year decline as people reined in their spending.

However, the commercial segment saw a moderate decline of 2.1 per cent.

IDC attributed this to businesses reassessing their budgets amidst growing economic uncertainty.

HP shipped 229,900 units in Australia, nudging out Lenovo to gain the top spot in the country with a 23.1 per cent market share, and a moderate 4.1 per cent year-on-year decline.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, Lenovo experienced a large 30.5 per cent fall in units shipped, and now is number three in the Australian market, behind Dell.

Apple holds the number four spot in Australia but the company saw an 18.7 per cent year-on-year decline in shipments, as its M2 processor based system pricing was less competitive than the earlier, M1 equipped models, IDC said.

For the full 2023 year, IDC expects the Australian PC market to drop by 14.4 per cent year on year.

“The macroeconomic environment is currently experiencing high levels of inflation, and increasing interest rates, which is impacting PC demand from both commercial and consumer segments,” Sharmishtha Bhatt, lead analyst PC Devices Research at IDC Australia said.

Despite this, IDC said there are signs that the market could recover in the second half of the year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
hardware idc pc

Partner Content

Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Telstra enters industrial automation market

Telstra enters industrial automation market
ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI

ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI
Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market

Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market
Arctic Wolf talks ANZ partner opportunities and future plans

Arctic Wolf talks ANZ partner opportunities and future plans

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?