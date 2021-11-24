Storage, GPU vendor PNY appoints Leader as local distributor

Storage, GPU vendor PNY appoints Leader as local distributor

PC storage, graphics card and accessories vendor PNY has appointed Leader Computers as its newest Australian distributor.

The distie will represent all of PNY’s VGA, SSD and DRAM products, as well as the Return Merchandise Authorisation (RMA) service, local marketing activities and pre- and post-sales support across the country.

PNY said the appointment is part of its overall plan to add resources, value, commitment and presence in the Australian market, calling it “a major boost” for IT channel resellers, SMB, education and corporate resellers, online retailers, national retailers, system integrators and managed service providers.

“PNY was looking for a professional and capable component distributor in Australia to meet the needs of our rapid growth in Australia,” PNY regional sales director Robert Wu said.

“Leader is one of the largest component distributors in Australia and thus, we can and will leverage its strengths in each sales channel. Leader is the perfect complement to PNY and our VGA, SSD and DRAM products in Australia.”

The vendor added that it was looking for a distributor with a sizable network of resellers and partners, in addition to plans to grow revenue.

“Leader has dedicated local account managers with great product knowledge for their network of over 10,000 resellers,” Wu added. “They also have nationwide distribution with large warehousing in five major capital cities and the fastest dropship in Australia.”

Leader Computers product director Simon Yang said, “We are incredibly excited for this new partnership with PNY, whose strong heritage as a PC component manufacturer represents an amazing opportunity for our reseller channel to continue to diversify and enhance their product portfolio.”

“PNY is a natural fit for Leader as we are a broad-based distributor focused on gaming, consumer, enterprise, corporate and more. PNY’s solutions cover all these verticals & more - and we aim to add value to this partnership through our pre-sales support, white label marketing, local sales and local RA to help our channel partners to go to market with PNY with confidence & trust with Leader supporting them.”

PNY earlier this month also appointed Dynamic Supplies Technology (DSTech), carrying its PNY and HP USB and card memory products.

