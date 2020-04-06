Storage vendor QSAN appoints new Aussie distie

Taiwan-based flash storage solutions vendor QSAN has appointed Melbourne-based Uniqmac Technologies as its newest Australian distributor.

QSAN offers lower cost enterprise-grade storage solutions for small and mid-sized businesses and enterprises, including fabric attached storage (FAS), storage area network (SAN), network-attached storage (NAS) and direct-attached storage (DAS) solutions.

The company also recently launched a joint solution with Western Digital for the vendor's Ultrastar Data60 and Data102 hybrid storage platforms.

Uniqmac is QSAN’s second distributor in Australia, with Sydney-based Cloud Ready Solutions listed as an existing distributor on QSAN’s website.

Uniqmac senior sales specialist Edvin Teo said the company was "privileged to add QSAN enterprise-class storage solutions into our distribution portfolio".

“We received positive feedback about the outstanding performance, secure data protection and data management from channel partners, and look forward to the challenge in extending the success of QSAN to the Australian market.”

QSAN senior sales manager Cathy Lee said, “We are really excited about the partnership with Uniqmac Tecnologies targeting the enterprise and small business users who want to make a shift to extreme performance and cost-efficient storage infrastructure.”

“It was quite an accomplishment for QSAN growing in fast-paced globally, and we are keen to bring such high-value storage solutions and achievement to Australia and New Zealand as well.”