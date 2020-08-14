StorageCraft announces free 24/7 support for channel partners

StorageCraft has announced it extended its channel partner program to include 24/7 global support as part of all its MSP subscription licenses.

Some products bundling the free service includes ShadowProtect, ShadowXafe 4.0 and OneXafe Solo.

StorageCraft said the new support standard would help alleviate added pressures that managed services providers are experiencing, as they help customers adapt their IT infrastructures around distributed workforces due to COVID-19.

StorageCraft senior director of customer success Connie Whiteside said, “Business continuity doesn’t have a clock, and neither should its support. MSPs need round-the-clock global support to ensure they can meet and beat SLAs, cementing themselves as high value and critical partners to their customers.”

“This is why we have extended our 24/7 support and made it a standard part of our MSP program.”

StorageCraft said the 24/7 support can help MSPs keep customer data and IT infrastructure always available and accessible, and provide improved cost predictability in their technical support operations.