StorageCraft taps Renewtrak for automated renewals

Renewals-as-a-service provider Renewtrak has been tapped by vendor StorageCraft to provide automation services and other tools to its channel partners.

Renewtrak will also provide a dedicated partner portal for StorageCraft, where partners can fine-tune their offerings through automated renewals and upgrades.

StorageCraft said the partnership would give its partners tools with the potential to help improve efficiency, visibility and time to revenue. The vendor will also tailor the Renewtrak platform to its specific channel needs.

Renewtrak chief executive Mathew Cagney said the customisations provided by the platform will significantly improve the renewals experience from start to finish for StorageCraft and its customers.

“Storage Craft is doubling down on its commitment to its partners with their provision of the Renewtrak platform,” Cagney said.

“With businesses all but moving away from perpetual licensing, they’re looking to providers which can enable a seamless B2B buying experience and StorageCraft is putting their partners in the driver’s seat by providing this platform and simplifying a formerly time-intensive process.”