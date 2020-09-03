STULZ Oceania nabs UPS distribution deal with Centiel

STULZ Oceania nabs UPS distribution deal with Centiel

Sydney-based reseller turned distributor STULZ Oceania has signed a distribution agreement with data centre power supply vendor Centiel.

The Swiss company manufactures modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS)
Systems designed for use in data centres up to 3.6MW.

As part of the partnership with STULZ Oceania said it will supply and service Centiel’s proprietary 4th generation, three-phase, modular UPS series, CumulusPower, to both existing and new clients in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

CumulusPower is known for its “9 nines” (99.9999999 percent) system availability and low total cost of ownership through its Maximum Efficiency Management (MEM).

STULZ Oceania MD John Jakovcevic, said the decision to provide UPS as an in-house offering was due to overwhelming consumer feedback and demand.

“Having recently expanded into the supply of IT racks, the foray into UPS was a natural progression for STULZ Oceania,” he said.

“Through this, we have truly maximised our service offering as a holistic data centre infrastructure player.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Centiel on this journey. While the Centiel brand may be new in this region, Centiel’s team is one of Europe’s most distinguished UPS technology innovators, celebrating a 40-year history in the Swiss market.

“As such, it was a no brainer for us to work together and provide our clients with this one-of-a-kind solution.”

Centiel said its system also promises low energy losses and the capacity to protect over 3.6MW of critical power loads.

“Seeing CumulusPower being supplied all over the world is a dream come true for us at Centiel, and we’re thrilled that our global footprint now includes Oceania,” said the company’s founder Filippo Marbach.

“With its legacy and market representation, we are confident that STULZ Oceania is well suited to be our local partner.”

