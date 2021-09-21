SugarCRM enables data residency for ANZ customers

SugarCRM is enabling full data residency in Australia to allow customer data to be stored in-country for local users.

The company said it is making the move as more of its products and services are being offered to Australian customers. 

“Sugar’s customers in Australia continue to receive assurance that their data is not being held in a foreign country, as is the case with some of the larger incumbent CRM providers operating in Australia,” said SugarCRM APAC senior vice president Jason du Preez.  

“Sugar has been hosting customer data in Australia since its inception locally. With the introduction of some of our award-winning solutions such as Sugar Market and SugarPredict to customers in Australia, it is important that all of the data, in addition to Sugar Sell and the rest of SugarCRM’s solutions continue to be retained in-country.”

Built on Amazon Web Services, SugarCloud provides encrypted SSO through various frameworks such for mobile and web, as well as an option for centralised management of passwords and MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication).

It integrates with third-party identity management services and maintains an active data retention policy and retains or deletes all data in accordance with applicable laws and compliance requirements.

“Giving customers the transparency and control over their data is SugarCRM’s top priority. Customers can choose the region they want to contain their data, and the data stays within that region,” added du Preez.

SugarCRM said it is on track to see 50 percent growth in Australia in 2021.

“SugarCRM has experienced significant growth in the Australia/New Zealand region in the last 18 months. As part of continuing this growth trajectory, we are expanding our partner ecosystem by doubling the number of partners that we have now. SugarCRM is actively recruiting partners who specialise in customer service, call centres, sales and marketing automation platforms and agency solutions,” du Preez said.

SugarCRM is an AI-driven CRM platform for marketing, sales and service teams.

