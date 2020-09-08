Superloop hires another NBN Co veteran

By on
Superloop hires another NBN Co veteran
Dean Tognella (Superloop)

Network provider Superloop has appointed another former NBN Co executive to bolster its leadership team with its hiring of Dean Tognella as head of enterprise sales.

Tognella, who was most recently an executive general manager at NBN Co, follows the hiring of former NBN Co chief customer officer for business Paul Tyler as the incoming Superloop CEO.

Superloop founder and chairman Bevan Slattery announced the hiring over LinkedIn.

“Incredibly excited to welcome Dean Tognella to team Superloop as Head of Sales (Enterprise)!” Slattery’s post read.

“I've known Dean for almost 20 years and am delighted he's made the switch from NBN Australia so we can be working together at last!”

Tognella has worked at NBN Co since 2016 as executive general manager for business, enterprise and government.

Prior to that, he also worked at corporate advisory firm Eaton Square, Nextgen Group, IBM, Optus, Uecomm, AAPT, PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bevan slattery dean tognella nbn co paul tyler superloop telco

Most Read Articles

10 new Google Cloud products you need to know about

10 new Google Cloud products you need to know about
Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings

Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings
VMware COO Poonen &#8216;salutes&#8217; Nutanix&#8217;s Pandey

VMware COO Poonen ‘salutes’ Nutanix’s Pandey
Canon Australia to shutter direct-to-customer marketplace

Canon Australia to shutter direct-to-customer marketplace
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?