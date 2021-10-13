Superloop integrates Palo Alto solutions into SASE offering

Aussie ISP Superloop has integrated Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma products into its own integrated security solutions.

Superloop’s SASE solution, built using Prisma Access and Prisma SD-WAN solutions, provides cloud-based security-as-a-service that can be implemented to dispersed locations with minimal network and device hardware requirements, while still delivering security to a high standard.

"Adding Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma SASE solution sends a signal to business users: Superloop is serious about providing secure network access and has the capabilities in-house to configure and implement this type of integrated SASE solution,” said Superloop business group executive Dean Tognella.

"This is about providing access to a SASE solution, available from over 100 global locations, that does not compromise on security, scalability or local support. We have integrated the Prisma SASE solution as part of a high-speed, digital-first secure network offering, not as a network with security as an afterthought or bolt-on integration."

The solution combines SD-WAN with firewall-as-a-service, cloud secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, and zero-trust network access.

Superloop chief commercial officer Nick Pachos added, "Superloop is going hard after the integrated network security market. What this means for Superloop's customers and users is access to the cloud via our digital-first fibre network with integrated security features designed, implemented and managed by our in-house specialist security team.

“The addition of Palo Alto Networks' Prisma SASE solution creates new options for businesses seeking secure network access to the cloud that is affordable and easy to manage.”

Palo Alto Networks channels director Bryan Stibbard, "Being part of Superloop's advanced digital network offering creates an exciting new opportunity for Australian enterprises. We work with network providers around the world, and the performance of the Superloop digital-first network, its cloud access performance, and the capability of the company's in-house security team all complement the Palo Alto Networks Prisma solution perfectly.”

Last month, Superloop founder and serial entrepreneur Bevan Slattery announced his retirement as the company’s board chairman in November, with Amaysim founder and former CEO Peter O’Connell named as his replacement.