Superloop launches cybersecurity platform for Australian schools

Telco Superloop has launched a cyber security platform for K-12 schools in Australia, aimed to help them optimise, secure and manage their network.

Called CyberEdge, the platform provides schools with redundancy for high availability; web security through content filtering, phishing detection and URL categorisation; firewalls; protection from trojans, viruses, DoS attacks, botnets and other attacks; advanced routing; VPN functionality; and behavioural analytics.

The platform aims to protect a school’s network, staff and students, as well as the school’s reputation, with a focus on student wellbeing and ensuring schools can identify at-risk students and provide them with vital care and support.

“CyberEdge is designed to give students and teachers the power and freedom to engage in new ways of learning without worrying about access, performance, or safety,” Superloop group executive Dean Tognella said.

“The new features and functionality that we have built-in CyberEdge continues our investment in our cyber solutions, designed to enhance student’s wellbeing and protect school networks and data from external threats.”

Tognella added the platform can also identify “worrying patterns of student behaviour” through search and web activity, as well as ensure safe access to online materials.

“We’ve been working in partnership with educational institutions in our research and development and refining our solution, and the level of support we can provide IT teams,” he said.

“We believe that the best cyber security solution should be supported by education that helps keep everyone safe at school.”

CyberEdge also comes with a mascot called “Snap”, aimed to help students avoid security threats to education, like malware, phishing, identity theft and spam.

“CyberEdge is the next evolution of safer digital learning environments for K12 schools to keep everyone safe online and identify and avoid cyber threats,” Tognella added.

Superloop said it has worked with Australian schools for "more than a decade", specifically with the provision of cyber security and cyber safety solutions.

In May, Superloop acquired Melbourne-based white label broadband and managed services provider Acurus for $15 million. The telco also acquired Exetel for $110 million in June 2021.