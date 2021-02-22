Superloop scores $25m wholesale NBN deal with MNF Group subsidiary Symbio Networks

Wholesale carriage provider Symbio Networks has awarded telecommunications provider Superloop a $25 million contract to provide wholesale NBN aggregation services.

Symbio, a subsidiary of MNF Group, will migrate its existing and future supply arrangements from various providers of NBN aggregation services onto Superloop’s Connect platform.

Superloop will also expand its use of Symbio’s range of voice offerings and including elements within its own portfolio of offerings.

“We selected Superloop to be our partner for the provision of NBN aggregation services due to the state of the art Superloop Connect platform combined with the strength of their underlying network and looking forward to taking this long term partnership from success to success,” MNF Group chief executive Rene Sugo said.

Superloop said the the expected value of the contract is at least $25 million, representing the telco's largest single contract win to date.

Superloop Connect is the telco’s in-house developed platform that allows customers to access Superloop’s NBN backhaul and virtual NNI (Network-to-Network Interface) capabilities.

The company plans to continue developing Superloop Connect to enable further products and services from its APAC and global offerings to be available via the platform.

Superloop chief executive Paul Tyler said, “We are excited that Symbio has chosen Superloop to underpin their NBN network services further building on our longstanding and successful relationship.”

“The Superloop network has been designed for this very purpose and we've built significant capacity to cater for the continued growth we are anticipating across Australia.”

