Superloop scores win with aged care provider Baptcare

Residential and community care provider Baptcare has tapped telco Superloop to upgrade its networking and telephony.

The multi-year deal sees Superloop providing network, software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) and voice over internet protocol (VOIP) services for Baptcare’s more than 30 sites as part of a major refresh and modernisation for the non-profit.

Superloop also deployed some 2000 desk phones and 1000 softphones.

“The past couple of years have seen businesses and organisations fundamentally change how they and their customers use and engage with the internet – how they rely on it, what they use it for, how they view it as part of their core offering now. In aged and community care, there’s been a significant uplift in demand, not only to keep their residents connected to the outside world, but to protect them,” Superloop group executive Dean Tognella said.

“Superloop is proud to have been awarded this important contract by Baptcare as it allows us to serve Baptcare, delivering exceptional networking and security to those in our community.

“In today’s rapidly advancing landscape of cloud migrations, many businesses are actively refreshing their networking and security infrastructures."

"The convergence of network and security has become more apparent than ever, emphasising the paramount importance of security for Australian business.”

Baptcare provides residential and community care for older Australians, as well as support for children, families and people living with a disability, financially disadvantaged people, and people seeking asylum.

The organisation operates in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

In 2019, the non-profit tapped Data#3 to deploy a Cisco-powered network to replace a previous consumer-grade setup.