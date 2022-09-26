Superloop to acquire Brisbane fibre wholesaler VostroNet for $35 million

By on
Superloop to acquire Brisbane fibre wholesaler VostroNet for $35 million

Superloop will acquire Brisbane-based telco and network infrastructure provider VostroNet for $35 million to expand its services offerings into providing for multi-dwelling unit, broadacre and build-to-rent markets.

VostroNet provides wholesale Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) access networks, wi-fi solutions and purpose-built student accommodation broadband.

Its customers include UniLodge, Iglu Student Accommodation, Queensland University of Technology and Sunshine Coast Council.

In an ASX announcement, Superloop said the acquisition would significantly bolster its FTTP capabilities. 

"The combination of assets will deliver a market-leading position in the supply of broadband in the tertiary student accommodation sector, delivering national coverage to approximately 40,000 student beds.”

“As discussed in Superloop’s recent earnings call, it is encouraging to note this market segment has now recovered to its pre-COVID levels.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Superloop managing director and chief executive Paul Tyler said, "We are extremely pleased with this transaction as in addition to strengthening our position in the provision of on-net broadband services to the student accommodation market, it also adds capability in the growing build to rent and multi-dwelling unit markets.”

“We welcome the employees from VostroNet to Superloop and look forward to deepening the relationship.”

Superloop said that the purchase would be completed by the end of the year and funded from existing cash reserves.

The $35 million comes before customary completion adjustments and is comprised of $24.5 million in cash and $10.5 million in Superloop shares, the telco specified. 

“The vendors may also be entitled to 'earn out' payments (capped at $15 million in cash), subject to meeting certain take-up targets related to contracted sites and obtaining $2.1 million of run-rate synergies (assumed to be realised within 24 months of completion),” Superloop said. 

In May this year, Superloop also agreed to acquire Melbourne-based white-label broadband and managed services provider Acurus for $15 million.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
acquisition superloop telco vostronet

Partner Content

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft&#160;Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Optus says no enterprise customers affected in data breach

Optus says no enterprise customers affected in data breach
Nine CRN Fast50 firms were acquired in the past year

Nine CRN Fast50 firms were acquired in the past year
Ingram Micro plans to go public again

Ingram Micro plans to go public again
The biggest findings from Microsoft&#8217;s partner study

The biggest findings from Microsoft’s partner study

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?