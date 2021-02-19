Supermicro opens remote testing for Intel Ice Lake servers

Supermicro opens remote testing for Intel Ice Lake servers

With the forthcoming launch of Intel’s next-generation Xeon Scalable processors, server maker Supermicro has opened up remote testing for customers who want to try out servers running the long-hyped chips also known as Ice Lake.

The company announced Thursday that its JumpStart program for workload testing on Ice Lake-based Supermicro X12 systems began earlier this week, giving customers remote access to servers with the third-generation Xeon Scalable processors so that they can begin developing, validating, tuning and benchmarking advanced workloads.

The JumpStart program is available to qualifying customers under a non-disclosure agreement.

Supermicro said several systems will support Ice Lake, which will support DDR4 3200 memory and PCIe 4.0 connectivity. They include 1U and 2U options with Ultra SuperServers, 2U and 4U multi-node options with the Twin product line, and 6U and 8U options with the SuperBlade servers, among others.

Intel said last month that it began ramping up volume shipments for Ice Lake processors, which will be the company’s first server chips to use its 10-nanometer manufacturing process that had faced multiple delays over the last several years. The company promised “significant increases in core count” as well as big gains in performance, integrated AI and security. They represent the second wave of third-generation Xeon Scalable processors after last year’s Cooper Lake launch.

