Survey of 259 IT buyers makes optimistic predictions for Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific IT businesses' corporate revenue is and will continue growing, that the pandemic will continue to drive APAC businesses to spend on IT, APAC companies will allocate more of their budgets to IT, according to a survey from B2B technology marketplace company Spiceworks Ziff Davis (SWZD).



The findings were published in its ‘The 2022 State of IT in APAC’ survey, which analysed trends in the region, and also presented some predictions on the state of IT across APAC. Some of the insights are centred around IT budgets and tech adoption plans.

SWZD surveyed some 259 IT buyers in the region, including 157 in Australia and New Zealand and 102 in Singapore.

SWZD disclaimed that “survey respondents in APAC tended to be a bit more senior (e.g., CEO/CIO level titles) than respondents from other regions, so this viewpoint might have influenced differences in some cases.”

One of the most important predictions is that corporate revenues in APAC are expected to grow year on year, and 47 percent of businesses expect their revenues to increase in 2022.

Contrastingly, only 37 percent of APAC businesses expected revenue to grow in 2021.

The report also predicted high IT budget growth in APAC because 41 percent of companies in APAC said they planned to spend more on IT in 2022, and only 6 percent expected tech budgets to decline.

The report also predicted that the global pandemic will continue to drive APAC tech spending and that 46 percent of IT budget increases will be influenced by changes to business operations during COVID-19.

SWZD also predicted that 18 percent of APAC companies will allocate more of their IT budgets to managed services.

This contrasts with North America where SWZD predict companies will only allocate 15 percent of their IT budget to managed services.

The report also predicted that tech vendors can expect many contacts within APAC accounts to change.

Of the APAC IT buyers surveyed, 33 percent said they planned to look for a new job in 2022. In contrast, only 25 percent of buyers in North America and Europe said they planned to look for a new job.

SWZD provides data intelligence and account-based, content and email marketing. Spiceworks is an online system for IT industry professionals to network, collaborate and purchase services and products, which Ziff Davis acquired in 2019.

Ziff Davis owns technology media websites, shopping-related and software services.