Swinburne University launches $5.2m AMD EPYC-powered supercomputer

By on
Swinburne University launches $5.2m AMD EPYC-powered supercomputer
Matthew Bailes, Swinburne University

Swinburne University of Technology has launched its $5.2 million supercomputer aimed to support its space technology, medicine and environmental research.

Named Ngarrgu Tindebeek the supercomputer is based on AMD’s EPYC CPUs and Nvidia A100 GPUs.

It features 11,648 CPU cores and 88 GPUs and has 160 standard compute nodes, 10 high-memory compute nodes and 22 GPU compute nodes.

The funding was from the Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund (VHESIF) in 2022 and the name was from Wurundjeri elders through the assistance of the Moondani Toombadool Centre.

Ngarrgu Tindebeek translates as “Knowledge of the Void” in the local Woiwurrung language.

It will be operated at the OzStar centre, together with an older 4140 general purpose computing cores and 230 GPUs machine.

Meanwhile, Swinburne’s oldest supercomputer, the Green II cluster, is now decommissioned.

Swinburne said some of the applications include forming a better understanding of the mysteries of space including gravitational waves, black holes and galaxy formation; cerebral operation through analysis of brain data; and earth observation data generated from satellites and other ecosystem analysis.

“What used to take researchers and students weeks or months to achieve on their desktops, can now be done in a matter of hours,” Swinburne Data Science Research Institute director Matthew Bailes said.

Bailes said the supercomputer is designed specifically to help researchers facing massive data sets – like astronomers or neuroscientists - to make groundbreaking discoveries.

"This already makes it such a sought-after machine from scientists in Australia and around the world," he said.

“Excitingly, it could help us become the first people to convincingly detect gravitational waves from super massive black holes by performing trillions of calculations every second for weeks."

Ngarrgu Tindebeek will be available to all Victorian universities on collaborative research projects.

Swinburne expects the program of work will support 50 researchers, and be used by some 250 students from high school to PhD level.

The facility will be supported by Astronomy Australia Limited (AAL) and in partnership with Victoria University (VU) and Federation University Australia (FUA).

Support for the ongoing operations of the Swinburne supercomputing environment comes from the National Collaborative Research Investment Scheme (NCRIS).

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
hardware matthew bailes ngarrgu tindebeek swinburne university

Partner Content

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Salesforce to debut Data and Marketing Clouds on Hyperforce locally next year

Salesforce to debut Data and Marketing Clouds on Hyperforce locally next year
Synnex ANZ chief Kee Ong leaves for group role

Synnex ANZ chief Kee Ong leaves for group role
Dell slapped with $10 million fine for false monitor pricing

Dell slapped with $10 million fine for false monitor pricing
Rapid7's "surprising" layoffs in the wake of growth

Rapid7's "surprising" layoffs in the wake of growth

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?