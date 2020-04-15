SwitchConnect appoints new channel chief

By on
SwitchConnect appoints new channel chief

Australian cloud telephony and SIP trunking vendor SwitchConnect has hired Paul Saba as its new channel director.

Saba was hired out of the financial services sector, last working at mortgage, commercial and asset finance aggregator FAST Group as partnership manager.

In his new role, Saba is tasked to manage SwitchConnect’s channel partners, including handling its existing partners as well as helping run campaigns to generate leads for partners.

SwitchConnect CEO Rohan Milne told CRN that hiring a non-techie to run channel management can help avoid getting bogged down in the technical parts of how products work.

“Paul comes from financial services working for one of the big banks and ran its whole brokerage business, which was basically like building channel,” Milne said.

Milne added that SwitchConnect wanted to bring in Saba’s expertise in business development, running campaigns and social media to help our technically-minded MSPs find new leads and help them grow.

In an announcement on SwitchConnect’s website, Saba said, “I look forward to managing, growing and leading our joint go-to-market activities with our channel partners as well as working closely with our vendor partners which includes Ingram Micro, Ribbon Communications, Microsoft, Poly and Yealink.”

“Within the current environment, we have been instrumental in assisting our partners and vendors help their customers to work from home utilising either our Cloud UCaaS offering or Microsoft Teams Calling solution, depending on the customers’ requirements.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
collaboration paul saba rohan milne switchconnect

Most Read Articles

Telstra to hire 2500 more staff

Telstra to hire 2500 more staff
Services Australia splashes millions to Aussie channel players

Services Australia splashes millions to Aussie channel players
Enable creates world-first ServiceNow integration

Enable creates world-first ServiceNow integration
Teams video calls expanding to 9 visible participants

Teams video calls expanding to 9 visible participants
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?