Swoop acquires Adelaide-based dark fibre specialist iFibre for $1.5 million

By on
Swoop acquires Adelaide-based dark fibre specialist iFibre for $1.5 million

ASX-listed telco Swoop has continued its acquisition spree into the new year with Adelaide-based dark fibre network operator iFibre.

Swoop acquired iFibre’s dark fibre network assets and customers for $1.5 million, which comprises some 34km of dark fibre across Adelaide CBD and outer metro areas connecting data centres and commercial buildings.

The acquisition is Swoop’s seventh since going public in May 2021, and is also the company’s first foray into dark fibre.

“Acquiring iFibre’s dark fibre network is a great opportunity to commence our investment in this space. The 34km network covers the major interconnection points, data centres as well as the CBD of Adelaide,” Swoop chief executive Alex West said.

“Predominantly built in its own ducts and with low utilisation, the acquisition represents significant value for Swoop, compared to us beginning an organic build.

“Having previously been responsible for fibre operations at Vocus, we know both the technical and business aspects of dark fibre incredibly well. The team and I are excited to be entering this market again with a network that is immediately ready for sale by our teams.”

The $1.5 million purchase price comprises $1.2 million paid on completion, which is expected to be around 31 January 2022, and the remaining $300,000 would be withheld for six months for any potential claims and adjustments.

The acquisition follows the appointments of Sean Clarke and Steven Hannan as Swoop's group head of sales and head of marketing, respectively. Its current sales and marketing director Matt Hollis has also moved to Swoop's board as non-executive director.

Swoop most recently acquired Voicehub Group, which includes the brands VoiceHub and Harbourtel, in late October 2021. Its other acquisitions during the period include Beam Internet, Speedweb, Community Communications (ComComs) and Countrytell.

The company also raised some $41 million in the same month to fund some of the acquisitions, through the release of some 22 million new shares at $1.85 per share.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
alex west ifibre swoop telco

Partner Content

More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity

Sponsored Whitepapers

MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity

Most Read Articles

Kalinda IT signs data centre rollout deal

Kalinda IT signs data centre rollout deal
Telstra fined $2.5m for customer data handling failures

Telstra fined $2.5m for customer data handling failures
5G network security to be a US$11b market

5G network security to be a US$11b market
NBN commits to 100% clean energy use by 2026

NBN commits to 100% clean energy use by 2026

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?