Swoop acquires Anycast Networks and DCSI Broadband

Fixed wireless infrastructure provider Swoop, formerly known as Cirrus Communications, has acquired Anycast Networks and DCSI Broadband

The acquisitions aim to help Swoop expand its national and international fixed wireless network and Wholesale product offering in national and international ethernet services and IP Transit.

Swoop will now go to market in three divisions, namely in wholesale, SMB and residential. The company will also acquire a call centre based in Warrugul.

Based in Warragul, Victoria, Anycast provides wholesale telco services including IP Transit, Long Haul Transport, Virtual ISP as a service and more. DCSI, also based in the same city, is an NBN and OptiComm Fibre reseller.

Swoop executive chairman James Spencely said in a statement, “I am very excited to bring Anycast Networks national and international network together with Swoop’s Fixed Wireless access services. Combine this with the DCSI residential ISP business and Swoop now services the Wholesale, SMB and Residential data markets.”

“I am also particularly excited to work with the founders of Anycast Networks, Jacob Carr and Tom Berryman, their innovative and exciting culture reminded me of the early days at Vocus.”

Anycast founder and CEO Tom Berryman said the company had been approached by a number of potential buyers but had been hesitant to sell.

“When James [Spenceley] called though and took us through the Swoop vision we knew this was an amazing opportunity,” Berryman said. “We are super excited to join the Swoop family and can’t wait to shake the market up!”