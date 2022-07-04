Swoop acquires Optus MVNO Moose Mobile for $24 million

By on
Swoop acquires Optus MVNO Moose Mobile for $24 million

Telco Swoop has acquired Brisbane-based Optus mobile virtual network operator Moose Mobile for $24 million.

The acquisition expands Swoop’s mobile business, adding 94,000 customers on the Optus network, as well as its NBN reseller business.

Launched in 2017, Moose Mobile provides SIM-only mobile plans and NBN services across Australia, touting itself as a lower-cost alternative with competitive pricing and mobile data allowances.

“This is an exciting time for Swoop to be joined by the amazing founders and team from Moose who have specialised in marketing mobile services to residential customers,” Swoop chief executive Alex West said.

“Their subscriber growth has been outstanding over the last few years with over 94,000 active customers and increasing aggressively in recent times and are motivated to achieve more as a combined group.”

The $24 million purchase price comprises $19 million in cash, funded from Swoop’s debt facility with Westpac, and $5 million in Swoop shares. The telco said the acquisition is expected to complete on 1 August 2022.

West added, “The most exciting part is the cross-sell potential into the residential broadband space, with over 94,000 users a target to provide Swoop fixed wireless and NBN internet services through; as well as nearly 26,000 residential Swoop customers that could receive a Moose mobile service.”

“This acquisition is also in line with our previous transactions in that is provides strong cash generation, with a very high proportion of the EBITA converting to cash that continues our strong positive net operating cash flow; and brings the overall group closer to Free Cash Flow after our capital investments, heading into the next financial year.”

Moose Mobile is Swoop’s third acquisition this year, following Adelaide-based dark fibre company iFibre in January and Sydney-based Luminet in February.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
alex west moose mobile nbn swoop telco

Partner Content

Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

State of the MSP

State of the MSP
Minister's office was warned of concerns about Entrepreneurs Program

Minister's office was warned of concerns about Entrepreneurs Program
Atturra acquires MOQ Limited for $15.5 million

Atturra acquires MOQ Limited for $15.5 million
Broadcom to invest in VMware partners, sales, engineers

Broadcom to invest in VMware partners, sales, engineers

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?