Swoop acquires Perth telco Community Communications

Wholesale network infrastructure provider Swoop has acquired Perth-based Community Communications (ComComs) for an undisclosed sum.

ComComs operates a fixed wireless network for both residential and business customers in the Perth metropolitan area with 14 towers across the area. The company also provides NBN and voice services.

ComComs’ network will join Swoop’s fixed wireless network in Perth, which was acquired from Perth telco NodeOne earlier this year. Swoop’s tower count also increases up to 88 within Western Australia.

Swoop chief executive Alex West said the acquisition pathway aligns with the company’s strategy of growing its residential and business fixed wireless infrastructure by expanding its fixed wireless footprint into new and adjacent areas.

“The acquisition of the ComComs business will add to NodeOne’s growing customer base and tower footprint across Western Australia.

“It will also allow for NodeOne to take advantage of geographic synergies and provide customers with more choice of service speeds and plans. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome the ComComs customers to the Swoop and NodeOne family.”

West added that he anticipates that ComComs customers will be incorporated into the business with minimal disruption and that “supply cost synergies can be realised in the short-term”.

ComComs is Swoop’s second post-IPO acquisition after Morwell, Victoria-based broadband network operator Speedweb last week.

Speedweb operates its own wireless broadband network through some 50 towers in Victoria’s Gippsland region and has 1,800 active services.