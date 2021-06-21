Swoop acquires regional Victoria-based network operator Speedweb

By on
Swoop acquires regional Victoria-based network operator Speedweb

ASX-listed Swoop Telecommunications has acquired Morwell, Victoria-based broadband network operator Speedweb for $1.75 million.

Speedweb, also known as Kallistrate Pty Ltd, operates its own wireless broadband network through some 50 towers and has 1,800 active services.

The company’s network covers the towns of Morwell, Moe, Traralgon, Trafalgar, Churchill, Newborough and Walhalla in Victoria’s Gippsland region. The network also borders the existing Swoop network in the region.

The acquisition is Swoop’s first since listing on the ASX less than one month ago when the company raised $20 million in capital.

Chief executive Alex West said the deal aligns with Swoop’s strategy of growing its residential and business fixed wireless infrastructure by expanding its footprint into new and adjacent regional areas.

“Acquiring the neighbouring network in West Gippsland is a fantastic opportunity for Swoop, it will neatly increase the coverage of our existing regional infrastructure footprint,” West said.

“We look forward to the opportunities this acquisition provides in terms of expanding our market share in the Gippsland region and we welcome the Speedweb customers to Swoop.”

The $1.75 million purchase price comprises $1.225 million in cash and $525,000 in Swoop shares. It represents 3.5 times expected normalised run rate EBITDA of Speedweb for FY21 of $500,000.

The deal is set to complete on 30 June 2021.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
speedweb swoop telco

Partner Content

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Most Read Articles

Microsoft sets end date for Windows 10 support

Microsoft sets end date for Windows 10 support
FSG granted further $4m for network infrastructure

FSG granted further $4m for network infrastructure
Local enterprise WLAN market shoots up 27.5 percent

Local enterprise WLAN market shoots up 27.5 percent
WWDC 2021: Apple&#8217;s biggest updates in iOS 15

WWDC 2021: Apple’s biggest updates in iOS 15

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?