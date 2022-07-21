Swoop bolsters leadership team with revenue, sales and marketing leaders

Telco and fixed wireless provider Swoop has made a flurry of end-of-financial year appointments and promotions to newly created head of revenue, as well as senior sales and marketing roles.

Swoop’s new chief revenue officer Sean Clarke was promoted from head of sales, which he had held since joining the company in 2021. He previously worked as NodeOne chief sales officer from 2020 to 2021, and as CIC Technology’s sales director from 2019 to 2021.

“Through the past year I have been a part of the major growth at Swoop, and I am excited for this next chapter,” Clarke said.

“Working with Alex and the wider team to build the business to the position it is in at the moment has been paramount to the next steps and now we are in a real position to build Swoop with our channel partners and continue to grow together as a group.”

Swoop’s new head of sales and marketing David Michaels previously worked at Vocus as a mid-market sales manager from 2015 to 2017, sales manager and NSW acquisitions from 2017 to 2018 and general manager of sales from 2018 to 2020.

“Joining the team at Swoop during this time is so exciting and I look forward to the progress we can make as a team,” said Michaels.

"It is the time to be out in the market and showing our channel partners exactly why they are a part of the Swoop group and continue to make them feel excited about the opportunities that it brings. "

Swoop’s new general manager of marketing Samantha Seci previously worked as Appscore’s head of marketing from 2021 to 2022, as Vocus's brand and marketing communication manager from 2018 to 2021, and Telstra Global Enterprise and Services' senior marketing product manager offers from 2011 to 2018.

“I am thrilled to be joining Swoop at such an exciting time for the business,” said Seci.

“Alex and his team have been nothing but welcoming, and after a couple of years of heavy acquisitions I am excited to join this reinvigorated executive team to push Swoop out to the market as the B2B partner in the Australian telco space.”