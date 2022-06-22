Swoop launches new channel portal to standardise partner offering

Alex West (Swoop)

Telco Swoop has launched a new iteration of its Swoop Channel program and a new partner portal.

In its announcement, the company said the new program brings together “best in breed elements” of its wholesale, reseller and business partner models.

Swoop chief revenue officer Sean Clarke said the program comes amid the ongoing integration of its recent acquisitions, and was the next step in offering a new standardised offering to partners.

“The Swoop Channel provides our partners access to Swoop’s wide range of products in one simple portal, with the flexibility to transact how our partners want to,” Clarke said.

“With a dedicated national channel support team combined with our local account management model, we look forward to welcoming new partners to join the Swoop family.”

The portal allows partners to service qualify and purchase fixed wireless services through confirming line of sight and speeds available to the premise. It also combines NBN services with Telstra and AAPT options to provide more options to partners.

Swoop Channel also combined options for partners to either resell services or adopt a billing model with trailing commission for recommending services, with the aim to provide flexibility on how they and their customers want to transact, down to a service level.

“By bringing these options together on how a partner wants to transact with their customer, we are offering up flexibility that is not readily available with the big telcos,” a Swoop spokesperson told CRN.

“We want to empower our partners to be able to differentiate their offering and make it easy for them to be able to do this with Swoop.”

Swoop also announced plans to start the rollout of its millimetre wave (mmWave) network sometime within Q1 of the 2023 financial year.

The network will consist of multiple micro-points-of-presence (microPOPs) to improve broadband speeds in their areas with services of up to 1Gbps. The rollout will start in Perth’s Osborne Park, Balcatta and Malaga business areas. The initial rollout would cover some 5,000 businesses.

Swoop CEO Alex West said the project would set the precedent for fixed wireless services in Australia and would bring affordable high-speed services to businesses.

“The rollout of mmWave fixed wireless will bring major advantages to Australian businesses, allowing them access to very high-speed internet at extremely affordable pricing,” West said.

“We are looking forward to building on this initial phase and announcing more coverage areas soon.”

Last week, Swoop secured a $32.1 million facilities agreement with Westpac covering acquisitions, capital expenditure, and working capital loans. 

