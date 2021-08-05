Swoop, Orro team up for NBN Enterprise Ethernet services across WA

ASX-listed fixed wireless and wholesale network infrastructure provider Swoop has secured a contract with network provider Orro Group to provide NBN Enterprise Ethernet services across Western Australia.

The $5 million contract is for a period of five years and involves the deployment of high-speed fibre connectivity to more than 150 locations across the state through Swoop brand NodeOne.

Swoop chief executive Alex West said the company was working closely with NBN and Orro Group for some time on the deal and called it “an amazing achievement” for all parties involved.

“NodeOne is the only WA-based retail service provider with direct connectivity to all the NBN POIs, and when you combine this with the great relationship we have with NBN and Orro Group, our local support and account management teams, it really gave us a unique offering,” West said.

The rollout is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of FY2022.

Orro managing director for WA David Povey said, “We have been working closely with the team at NodeOne for the last 12 months on this opportunity and we have been impressed by the level of professionalism and knowledge that the NodeOne team has displayed.”

“NodeOne has a large local presence in Perth and regional WA and this has been a big factor in choosing NodeOne as our preferred NBN Retail Service Provider to deliver this important contract.”