Swoop reports strongest quarter since ASX listing

By on
Swoop reports strongest quarter since ASX listing
Alex West, Swoop

Telco and fixed wireless provider Swoop has reported a 9.3 per cent quarterly customer receipt growth to $21.6 million for the first quarter of 2023.

The company said this is its strongest quarterly results since listing on the ASX in 2021, stating the company reached “record” sales and connections this quarter.

Its total services in operation (SIOs) at the end of Q3 was 149,584, up 7143 from the end of the previous quarter.

Swoop credited its quarterly success to its successful fixed line and fixed wireless business, investments in regional capex projects which showed signs of success, and its streamlining of the business to improve operational performance while reducing overheads.

The telco said its success comes from all businesses it has bought performing better now than at time of acquisition, which it said are well progressed in terms of integration.

Swoop’s succession of acquisitions over 2021 and 2022 include Speedweb, Countrytell, Voicehub, Luminet, iFibre, Beam Internet and Community Communications.

In November 2022, Swoop also completed its largest acquisition of national mobile network operator Moose Mobile for $24 million.

Swoop said this acquisition is providing strong free cash generation and performing ahead of expectations with SIOs increasing from 94,348 to 106,236 (up 13 per cent) in the 9 months since announcing the acquisition in July 2022.

“Our efforts to automate and improve the business has not only resulted in lower operating costs but also delivered us record organic growth over the period," Swoop chief executive Alex West said.

“The business is in great shape, we are well capitalised and demonstrating strong organic growth and the ongoing consolidation of our systems is delivering real differences,” he added.

“Forward sales are at record levels meaning we are on track for neutral free cash flow exiting FY23 all while continuing to invest in the business for future growth,” West concluded.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
alex west beam internet community communications countrytell ifibre luminet moose mobile speedweb swoop telco voicehub

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office
Gartner sees hefty increase in Aussie cloud spend this year

Gartner sees hefty increase in Aussie cloud spend this year
Disties, M&A and marketing experts, vendors prep for Pipeline

Disties, M&A and marketing experts, vendors prep for Pipeline
3CX hack due to prior supply chain compromise

3CX hack due to prior supply chain compromise

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?