SXiQ bolsters management team with third CTO

Melbourne-based cloud integrator SXiQ has appointed a third chief technology officer to bolster its technical leadership team.

Stefano Tempesta is the new appointment and will cover digital and product development, heading up SXiQ’s offerings in intelligent workplace, application modernisation, data and AI.

Tempesta sits alongside cloud CTO Simon Heath and implementation architecture CTO Mike Young.

“My goal at SXiQ is to lead us into new territories and build on the superb Cloud & Intelligent Workplace practices already in place at SXiQ,” Tempesta said.

“I am excited about the possibilities to directly influence the direction that our clients take in their digital transformation journeys, via innovation and ground-breaking new solutions, using technology to improve the lives of people at work.”

Tempesta reports to executive general manager for digital transformation Cameron Smith.

“Stefano is a technology leader with 20 years of experience in software architecture design and development,” Smith said. “As an author, a public speaker, a blogger, an event organizer and an ambassador of beautiful software, we are confident Stefano will deliver a new level of education & visionary leadership to our clients & our team.”

Tempesta was hired out of Salesforce where he was a senior program architect for advisory, a role he held from 2018 to November 2019. Prior to that, he worked in various technical roles at Datacom and Nintex, as well as in other companies based out of the UK, Switzerland and Italy. Tempesta is also a Microsoft MVP for Azure, AI and business applications categories.