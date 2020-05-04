SXiQ, Empired and Ricoh Australia to resell JobKeeper automation

Automation software vendor Nintex has developed a solution that automates the Australian government’s JobKeeper nomination process, tapping its local channel partners to provide support and deployment services.

Among the partners already signed up to sell the solution are SXiQ, Empired and Ricoh Australia.

The solution turns the paper-based nomination process into an automated workflow through the use of Nintex’s Forms, Workflow and Sign offerings.

In order for employers to qualify for the payment, they should get consent from every employee before nominating them for the subsidy. The most common process is to download a paper-based Word document or PDF form from the Australian Taxation Office’s website.

Nintex’s automated process uses the downloadable JobKeeper Employee Nomination template form, which can be launched within a Nintex Workflow Cloud environment. Users are also able to fill forms on their mobile phones due to its optimisation.

Customers are also able to configure their own workflow and store completed forms in either a centralised content management system or on a company intranet, then either be routed to a central email address or be stored in an electronic file store.

SXiQ executive general manager for digital transformation Cameron Smith said, “With a rapidly changing environment through the COVID-19 crisis, Nintex has enabled our clients to rapidly build automation and workflows to address compliance and process gaps.

“This has been pivotal in work-from-home compliance and JobKeeper processes which were built in hours, not days.”

Empired Victorian regional lead Rodney Barrell said, “Helping our clients respond quickly to the current situation with new ways of working has been key for us over the past few weeks, and the Nintex JobKeeper offering is a perfect example of a solution that allows our clients to rapidly and cost effectively digitise what could otherwise be a manual, time consuming process.”

Ricoh Australia national manager of digital automation Nick Barbagiannopoulos said, “Your mobile workforce isn’t locked down by their location or their device – productivity flows everywhere with the right tools. These same tools can support the initiatives rolled out by the Australian government.

“Based on the Nintex technologies, the JobKeeper onboarding process can be simplified and streamlined for all making it easy for everyone involved to obtain the benefits of this program.”