SXiQ takes explosives giant Orica to AWS

Melbourne-based cloud integrator SXiQ has migrated multinational explosive and blasting manufacturer Orica to the Amazon Web Services cloud in a multi-million dollar deal.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Orica is one of the largest providers of commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas and construction industries. The company also provides ground support services in mining and tunnelling.

Orica had been operating with aging infrastructure that had been getting more expensive to keep current, and that the technology landscape was increasingly more fragmented and added more unnecessary complexity. The company not only wanted to trim costs but also improve responsiveness and consistency.

SXiQ was approached to help Orica exit its legacy data centres and pursue a cloud-first strategy with AWS as its preferred cloud platform for all non-SAP applications, while also tweaking Orica’s traditional operating model to introduce a cloud-centric practice.

The integrator said it was selected based on its experience across large-scale, complex, mission critical systems, along with its strength in cloud and data centre technology.

SXiQ managing director John Hanna said, “We believe it’s our combination of discipline built over years of implementing large-scale, mission critical systems plus our practical innovation and agility which set us apart.”

“Orica is innovating on every front and this project will enable the team to drive their transformation at an even greater pace. SXiQ is proud to be one of Orica’s innovation enablers.”

SXiQ said the project was completed in less than 15 months, delivering the results Orica sought like cost transparency, simplified systems, improved agility, enhanced security and recoverability and a cloud-first strategy.

Orica vice president for IT and cybersecurity Jamie Rossatto said, “This is a crucial, foundational step in Orica’s digital transformation journey.”

“It has unlocked cost savings, business agility and unlimited potential for innovation, delivered with confidence by our partner SXiQ who have played a significant role in helping us achieve this critical milestone on our journey.”

Looking ahead, SXiQ will continue supporting Orica through skill and process uplifting, and will also help build a Cloud Centre of Excellence to deliver Cloud DevOps capability.