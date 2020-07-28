Sydney AI startup Houston We Have signs Accenture Australia as reseller

Sydney-based prescriptive analytics and artificial intelligence company Houston We Have has appointed Accenture Australia as a reseller partner.

Houston We Have (HWH) specialises in human-centred AI solutions to help organisations with their decision-making processes. The company patented “automated intelligence”, which it first developed for the Australian Defence Intelligence Organisation.

Accenture would resell HWH’s solutions to government and corporate clients, with its team set to be trained to sell, develop and integrate the technology.

HWH said Accenture was attracted to its “subjective logic” technology, which can make predictions even where some data is missing and unreliable and may have potential bias.

HWH managing director Elizabeth Whitelock said, “This is the ultimate endorsement of our patented prescriptive AI technology. Accenture is an unrivalled global leader and there is incredible trust and value in their brand.”

“Their decision to sell our technology is not only a huge compliment, it is a game-changer for us as we are largely prequalified with every sales opportunity introduced under the Accenture brand.”

Whitelock added the company’s perceived lack of scale and ability to provide a complete AI solution had been “an impediment to growth”, and that the agreement with Accenture removes that and also opens the door to major projects and large scale tenders.

“We are already hard at work on the first proposal, an opportunity we have introduced, and we look forward to training Accenture Australia’s team and building the sales pipeline with them so this agreement quickly becomes revenue-generating,” Whitelock added.

“Outside of this agreement, we are advancing on a number of other interesting fronts and we anticipate reporting new revenue streams very soon.”