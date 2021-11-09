Sydney analytics platform vendor BeeCastle’s new features help MSPs unearth whitespace sales opportunities

By on
Sydney analytics platform vendor BeeCastle&#8217;s new features help MSPs unearth whitespace sales opportunities
Tom Hilton (BeeCastle)

Sydney-based analytics platform developer BeeCastle is launching new features to help MSPs identify further sales opportunities with their existing client base.

The new WhiteSpace add-on provides greater insight into the status of an MSP’s current agreements and identifies where there could be room to upsell or cross-sell other services to them, known as ‘whitespace’ opportunities.

It does this by interrogating the data within ConnectWise and Microsoft 365 around the services that a client currently has with the MSP. It compares clients with other similar clients, figures out what services those other clients may have that are not part of the current agreement, and then presents that information in a dashboard.

These views give leaders an overview of the current state of relationships with customers and visualises where opportunity lies, according to BeeCastle.

MSP account manager can also use a rules-based engine to identify cross-sell prospects, prioritise the best-fit opportunities and then automatically push those opportunities into ConnectWise.

Sydney MSP and BeeCastle customer, Hotline IT’s chief executive Jason LeGuir, told CRN that in the past, he and his team used to create spreadsheets to try and identify whitespace that they could leverage, which would often be stale by the time they were completed.

He added that changing a parameter in one of those spreadsheets would mean “you'd have to go and recreate that spreadsheet, you'd have to fix it all. Whereas with BeeCastle interrogating our data, you can change a configuration, push a button, and there's a new analysis.”

Another customer of BeeCastle, Adelaide MSP Blackbird IT’s chief operating officer Brendan Rose said that although they had only been using the platform for a month, the company was already seeing return on investment.

“We engaged [BeeCastle] because we wanted to get a bit more awareness. We've not analysed historical data when it comes to sales. We've obviously got all your annuities and warranty renewals and all that sort of stuff, but not applied the same intelligence to looking at, ‘hey, we've got all these construction companies and what are the similarities between them?’

“Yes, you can do all this stuff manually but having a platform pull this out and present you with that information is what we were looking for.”

BeeCastle chief executive Tom Hilton said, “Many MSPs have the best intentions but the barrier to implement a proactive upsell and cross sell approach is often too high. Data is fragmented, workflows are not integrated and even the best efforts are not repeatable. With BeeCastle WhiteSpace, we look to remove that manual effort.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
beecastle blackbird it business intelligence data analytics hotline it msps sales insights services

Partner Content

Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Telstra signs $1 billion Defence deal

Telstra signs $1 billion Defence deal
NBN Co adds 72 more suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co adds 72 more suburbs to fibre upgrade list
Dell spins off VMware to shareholders

Dell spins off VMware to shareholders
Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity

Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?