Sydney analytics platform vendor BeeCastle’s new features help MSPs unearth whitespace sales opportunities

Sydney-based analytics platform developer BeeCastle is launching new features to help MSPs identify further sales opportunities with their existing client base.

The new WhiteSpace add-on provides greater insight into the status of an MSP’s current agreements and identifies where there could be room to upsell or cross-sell other services to them, known as ‘whitespace’ opportunities.

It does this by interrogating the data within ConnectWise and Microsoft 365 around the services that a client currently has with the MSP. It compares clients with other similar clients, figures out what services those other clients may have that are not part of the current agreement, and then presents that information in a dashboard.

These views give leaders an overview of the current state of relationships with customers and visualises where opportunity lies, according to BeeCastle.

MSP account manager can also use a rules-based engine to identify cross-sell prospects, prioritise the best-fit opportunities and then automatically push those opportunities into ConnectWise.

Sydney MSP and BeeCastle customer, Hotline IT’s chief executive Jason LeGuir, told CRN that in the past, he and his team used to create spreadsheets to try and identify whitespace that they could leverage, which would often be stale by the time they were completed.

He added that changing a parameter in one of those spreadsheets would mean “you'd have to go and recreate that spreadsheet, you'd have to fix it all. Whereas with BeeCastle interrogating our data, you can change a configuration, push a button, and there's a new analysis.”

Another customer of BeeCastle, Adelaide MSP Blackbird IT’s chief operating officer Brendan Rose said that although they had only been using the platform for a month, the company was already seeing return on investment.

“We engaged [BeeCastle] because we wanted to get a bit more awareness. We've not analysed historical data when it comes to sales. We've obviously got all your annuities and warranty renewals and all that sort of stuff, but not applied the same intelligence to looking at, ‘hey, we've got all these construction companies and what are the similarities between them?’

“Yes, you can do all this stuff manually but having a platform pull this out and present you with that information is what we were looking for.”

BeeCastle chief executive Tom Hilton said, “Many MSPs have the best intentions but the barrier to implement a proactive upsell and cross sell approach is often too high. Data is fragmented, workflows are not integrated and even the best efforts are not repeatable. With BeeCastle WhiteSpace, we look to remove that manual effort.”