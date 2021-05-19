Sydney Apple reseller Mac Centre gets certified for enterprise

Sydney-based Mac Centre has been certified as an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER).

The certification is the highest level available to third parties from Apple, joining the likes of CompNow and Datacom in Australia. The AAER was introduced to recognise Apple’s top enterprise resellers globally, with a heavy emphasis on participation and results across all Apple programs.

In its announcement, Mac Centre said the accreditation validates its focus and commitment to providing customers with the deep technical, commercial and operational expertise to support Apple products and technologies.

“We’ve been the go-to Apple procurement partner for businesses, from start-ups to large corporates, for almost 20 years. But over the last five we’ve steadily built a reputation as a partner of choice in the services space too,” Mac Centre managing director Mark Santos said.

“Mac Centre has consistently demonstrated our ability to provide and support the full range of Apple products and platforms, enabling enterprise customers to maximise innovation, reduce complexity and increase cost efficiencies.



"As organisations embrace technology choice programs, becoming an AAER means Mac Centre is well positioned to help enterprises adopt Apple technology as part of modern workplace transformations.”

Santos said the company expects to see significant growth in Mac sales in all markets, partly due to the technology choice programs, making Mac Centre “perfectly positioned” to work with enterprise customers.

“We’re excited by the future and continue to invest heavily in bringing new offerings to our customers, with new professional services programs to accelerate Mac adoption, and supporting growing fleet sizes with expanded integration capabilities, device management, managed services and security solutions,” he added.