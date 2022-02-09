Sydney AWS partner DNX Solutions launches first product as it looks to tackle US, Asia

Sydney-based AWS consulting partner DNX Solutions is dipping its toes into the product space with the launch of a new subsidiary and compliance product.

Dubbed Citadel, the brand and product are part of a broader push from DNX to expand into the US and Asia. The company has also appointed Bo Melin to be general manager of the new company.

The product is available through the AWS marketplace and is delivered as a platform-as-a-service. It is designed for building and running cloud solutions in compliance with the regulatory framework including Consumer Data Right, PCI, SOC2 or HIPAA standards, the company said in a statement.

Along with the cloud giant, DNX worked with Datadog and Trend Micro on the creation of the solution.

DNX Solutions CTO Allan Denot said the company would continue down the path of

productisation, with this launch a reaction to market demand from organisations ranging from

government, to public sector and enterprise, as well as start-ups looking to scale up fast and

ensure security.



“Australian companies are struggling to achieve compliance, spending a lot of money, and being

delayed and we believe the time is right to take DNX to the next stage globally through

expanding into products," he said.

“Our solution is built on our experience and automation tools, and AWS well-architected

framework. With Citadel you get a compliant environment from day one, and it will be updated

and maintained - continuous compliance.”

DNX Solutions CEO and Citadel co-founder Helder Klemp said DNX would further expand its

services into independent software vendors (ISVs), medium and greenfield enterprises.

“DNX Solutions is driven by its strong team focussed culture, and community minded approach

to IP through collaborative development with partners," Klemp said.

Citadel will continue to expand its services, offering solutions for cloud, application

migration and modernisation, open banking, data analytics and engineering, and managed services.