Sydney-based Avec names Malcolm Barnes as NSW lead

Sydney managed services provider Avec has appointed Malcolm Barnes as its new general manager of sales for New South Wales.

Barnes will work alongside Avec managing director Dennis Grant and the rest of the team and focus on growth opportunities in the state.

Barnes also confirmed the appointment on LinkedIn, revealing he had returned from a six-month sabbatical.

“It’s great to be back on the horse and I’m especially excited about the Avec business model,” his LinkedIn post read.

“A member of the Talent group, we bring a unique proposition to customers that delivers value, expertise and outcomes. I think it’s unbeatable.”

Barnes joined Avec from India-headquartered Aaseya IT Services, where he was ANZ regional manager from 2020 to April this year. He also worked at Incessant Technologies, Wipro, the Department of Education and more.

In Avec’s announcement, Barnes said, “I’m thrilled to join Dennis and the Avec team at this exciting time on their journey. As a part of the larger Talent Group, Avec has a unique value proposition which I know customers will embrace and take advantage of.”

“It really is quite unique. I can’t wait to tell the NSW market more about us and contribute to their success.”

Avec MD Dennis Grant said, “Avec is experiencing significant growth across the entire ANZ market and it is awesome to have someone of the calibre of Malcolm join the team.”

“We look forward to the role that Malcolm will play in blending capacity with capability to deliver traditional and disruptive Services into the NSW market.”

Barnes follows Avec's recent hiring of Adrian Tyler as executive director, taking charge of increasing capability to provide digital solutions across its client base and new markets.

Founded in Perth in 2007, Avec specialises in automation solutions, project facilitation, digitisation services, software requirements analysis, PMO enablement and cybersecurity. It has offices across Australia and New Zealand, as well as a presence in the United Kingdom.