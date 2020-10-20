Sydney-based CDM deploys Nutanix HCI tech to aged care provider Whiddon

IT services provider Communications Design & Management (CDM) was chosen by aged care provider Whiddon to upgrade its IT infrastructure with Nutanix' Hyperconverged Infrastructure.

Headquartered in Sydney, Whiddon is an aged care provider for more than 2100 clients across regional and rural NSW and Queensland through residential, community and retirement living services. It has 26 locations and 2700 staff.

The company sought to upgrade its IT infrastructure to address some issues, including difficulty attracting new and younger staff, reduced technology budgets, operating at a loss and an industry-wide lack of technological maturity and digital literacy.

Whiddon executive general manager of technology and property Regan Stathers said, “We’re probably the only industry still reliant on the fax machine.”

“Whiddon has always tried to focus on digital enablement, but it’s a difficult time for the industry. Technology investment is not seen as a priority and other stakeholders lag behind in digital maturity and dexterity. It became an issue in attracting new, digital natives to the profession which we desperately need.”



The company turned to CDW to deploy Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure, citing efficiency, scalability and security.

All of Whiddon’s core applications are now run by Nutanix, with the infrastructure having increased scalability and integration. Nutanix said processes that once required two hours have been reduced to just about 30 seconds, and that power consumption has also been halved.