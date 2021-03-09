Sydney-based SaaS company acquired by US-based Criteria

Sydney-based SaaS provider Alcami Interactive has been acquired by US-based Criteria, a SaaS people analytics platform vendor.

Alcami was founded by chief executive Jane Bianchini in 2014 and provides an on-demand video interviewing platform.

As a result of the acquisition, Alcami will offer Criteria’s solutions to its customers across APAC. Criteria plans to fully integrate the companies in 2022.

“Every entrepreneur looks for that one defining moment to dramatically change the course of their company and enable it to rise to the next level of performance. That opportunity was evident when we were introduced to Criteria. The unwavering commitment to evidence-based recruitment from the Criteria team is the perfect complement to extend our purpose – to help organisations connect with their diverse candidate base for a positive impact,” said Bianchini.

“Our own benchmark report identified a 159 percent increase in video interviewing after COVID-19 hit, and many of our customers have asked us for a video interviewing solution. After an extensive market review, we are confident that we’ve selected the best video interviewing solution in the market today,” said Criteria founder and chief executive Josh Millet.

“What we love about Alcami is that they built their technology with priorities that mirror ours: creating a user-friendly interface that caters to an outstanding candidate experience, and building advanced functionality around diversity and inclusion. We believe Alcami will complement our pre-hire assessment portfolio and will enable us to add even more value to our customers’ hiring process by enabling structured interviews, which research shows work much better than unstructured ones.”

Alcami’s technology offers user experience, advanced functionality around diversity and inclusion, and the ability to cater for both pre-recorded and live structured video interviews.

“We were particularly impressed with the experience of Alcami’s amazing team, the strength of their client base, revenue pipeline, recent growth, scalability, and the potential to integrate their technology into the Criteria platform in the future,” added Millet.

Criteria made a prior Aussie acquisition in March, 2020 when it bought Revelian, a provider of game-based assessments.