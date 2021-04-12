Sydney-based Tecala named Rubrik's first authorised support partner in APAC

Cloud data management and enterprise backup vendor Rubrik has named Sydney managed services provider Tecala Group as its first Rubrik Authorised Support Partner (RASP) in Asia Pacific.

The specialisation recognises Tecala for demonstrating a proven track record in delivering level 1 and level 2 technical support.

As a RASP partner, Tecala will now get similar training as Rubrik’s own level 3 support engineers and has the opportunity to act as the first point of call for joint customers.

Tecala can now also provide increased flexibility in the type of support and services offered to customers, and can also serve as a one-stop-shop for support to offer Australian enterprises a single point of contact.

“We’re excited that our exceptional skills and experience have been recognised with the RASP specialisation,” Tecala managing director Pieter DeGunst said.

“This is testimony to our capabilities and successful working relationships with vendors such as Rubrik which entrust Tecala as a safe pair of hands to deliver robust cloud infrastructure and a great customer experience.

“Our RASP Specialisation will enable Tecala to further capitalise on the growing interest for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility across Australia. The combination of our proven and practical delivery approach, combined with Rubrik’s cloud data management solutions, makes this a truly value-added partnership.”

Tecala has been a Rubrik partner for three years running, with customer wins from Greencross, Iugis, and George and Matilda Eyecare for the deployment of data recovery and governance solutions.

Speaking on the appointment, Rubrik ANZ managing director Jamie Humphrey said, “As a 100 percent channel-led business, our partners are central to everything we do. Our RASP partners are an extension of our own support team, and Tecala’s success in providing round-the-clock data protection services and support made its elevation to this small, hand-picked group a no-brainer.”

“At Rubrik, we’re extremely proud of our support offering. Tecala’s commitment to building strong and lasting relationships with its clients, together with its technical expertise in cloud native data management solutions, means our customers are in the best of hands.”