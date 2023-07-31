Sydney cloud security ISV Plerion raises US$10 million

Sydney cloud security ISV Plerion raises US$10 million
Pierre Liddle, Mike Rahmati and Paul Garner (Plerion)

Sydney-headquartered cloud security ISV Plerion has raised US$10 million in its most recent seed round funding, with contributions from Prosus Ventures, Atlassian Ventures and US investment firm Cercano Management.

Plerion, whose platform is an all-in-one cloud security platform supports AWS, Azure and Google Cloud workloads, aims to use the raised funds to speed up product development, add more staff and develop go-to-market strategies.

Plerion’s platform helps customers proactively identify, prioritise and mitigate risks within their cloud operating environments. Its suite of offerings include Cloud Native Application Protection (CNAPP), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Workload and Vulnerability Management, Cloud Infrastructure and Entitlements Management (CIEM), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Shift Left Security, Cloud Detection and Response (CDR), compliance and more.

“We are thrilled to have successfully closed our seed round funding, which is a testament to the strength of our team, vision, and the groundbreaking work we are doing in cybersecurity,” Plerion CEO Mike Rahmati said.

“This investment will empower us to enhance our capabilities further, hire top-tier talent, and drive the adoption of our cutting-edge solutions to protect businesses and individuals from cyber threats,” Rahmati added.

“Plerion has demonstrated impressive early adoption and traction, the founding team has strong experience and expertise in the domain, and it complements our existing cybersecurity portfolio very well,” Prosus Ventures head of Southeast Asia and ANZ Sachin Bhanot said.

“We are excited to partner with them at this stage of their journey and support them in building a strong business.”

“Plerion’s all-in-one security platform, combined with their visionary approach to protecting digital assets, aligns perfectly with Atlassian’s efforts to make prioritising
security dead-simple," Atlassian Ventures head Peter Lenke said.

“We believe Plerion’s elegant solution will scale well for our 200,000+ cloud customers, especially our enterprise customers, and we are excited to support their journey.”

