Sydney cloud services providers TAS and Experteq merge

Sydney-based cloud solutions provider TAS has acquired Experteq, a cloud, virtual desktop and enterprise mobility services provider.

The acquisition brings Experteq’s consulting and professional services capabilities to TAS’s existing end-to-end managed services portfolio for the financial services sector.

TAS aimed the acquisition would enable the company become a one-stop-shop with aligned solutions, knowledge, and capability across both managed services and professional services for the financial services and government sectors.

TAS chief executive Shane Baker said the company had been working with Experteq for over a year on some projects.

“We’re delighted to announce this significant acquisition. We’ve been working with Experteq for over a year on several projects and have total confidence in Experteq’s capability, strategic alignment and cultural fit,” Baker said.

“Bringing TAS and Experteq together creates significant value, providing our clients and partners with a greater breadth of capability. Combined, we now can consult, deliver and manage end-to-end cloud technology which is unique in the industry.”

Experteq counts Microsoft and Citrix as some of its vendor partners while most of its customers for its workplace solutions include corporations and government agencies.

Experteq chief executive Frank Mulcahy said: “We’re thrilled to join TAS and create a strengthened value proposition for our existing clients, as well as expand this to the broader FSI sector too.”

“From our time already partnering with TAS, the joint business opportunities are significant.”

TAS said given the complementary nature of the companies, there will be no immediate change to their respective structures, with both benefiting from each other’s strengths.