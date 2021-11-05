Sydney ecommerce vendor Ultra Commerce acquires US-based Slatwall Commerce

By on
Sydney ecommerce vendor Ultra Commerce acquires US-based Slatwall Commerce
Matt Hyland (Ultra Commerce)

Sydney-based ecommerce platform vendor Ultra Commerce has acquired US-based Slatwall Commerce as part of its global expansion plans.

Ultra Commerce will integrate the technology from its new buy, also an ecommerce platform vendor, to “deliver richer integrated ecommerce capabilities,” the company said in a statement.

Ultra said that its platform is designed for complex product and order management, including marketplace, multi-site and storefront capabilities for B2B, B2C and D2C, with a single back end.

This is the vendor’s second acquisition this year, having bought out NZ-based data management company Vesta eCommerce in June.

Based in Massachusetts, Slatwall Commerce specialises in what it calls “headless commerce”, which decouples the back end of an eCommerce website from its customer-facing “head”, the statement explained.

“Ultra Commerce is now positioned to serve customers from fast-growing small businesses up to the most complex large global enterprises, all with one platform and one license,” Ultra Commerce chief executive Matthew Hyland said.

“We’re delivering a digitally transformative solution that fills critical gaps inhibiting enterprise growth by providing the flexibility and robustness to add extra capabilities as the business and market evolves. 

“We also equip fast-growing smaller businesses – which previously had to choose between cheaper limited systems or expensive enterprise platforms – with access to ready-to-use enterprise capabilities and features that can scale with their business.”

With the latest acquisition, Ultra Commerce now has offices in five countries with a headcount of more than 100 staff.

Slatwall Commerce CEO David Crouch said the combined technology and development prowess created an eCommerce solution that would revolutionise this space. 

“This could not be a more exciting time for the company or for the ecommerce market as a whole,” he said.

Ultra said that it is poised for global growth as the ecommerce market is seeing continued pandemic-driven growth, citing a March 2021 Gartner report on the digitalisation of the manufacturing industry.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
acquisition ecommerce platforms services slatwell commerce software ultra commerce

Partner Content

Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Telstra signs $1 billion Defence deal

Telstra signs $1 billion Defence deal
Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity

Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity
Majority of govt digital programs fail to scale: Gartner

Majority of govt digital programs fail to scale: Gartner
ACCC warns of potential cartels in Govt procurement

ACCC warns of potential cartels in Govt procurement

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?