Sydney ecommerce vendor Ultra Commerce acquires US-based Slatwall Commerce

Sydney-based ecommerce platform vendor Ultra Commerce has acquired US-based Slatwall Commerce as part of its global expansion plans.

Ultra Commerce will integrate the technology from its new buy, also an ecommerce platform vendor, to “deliver richer integrated ecommerce capabilities,” the company said in a statement.

Ultra said that its platform is designed for complex product and order management, including marketplace, multi-site and storefront capabilities for B2B, B2C and D2C, with a single back end.

This is the vendor’s second acquisition this year, having bought out NZ-based data management company Vesta eCommerce in June.

Based in Massachusetts, Slatwall Commerce specialises in what it calls “headless commerce”, which decouples the back end of an eCommerce website from its customer-facing “head”, the statement explained.

“Ultra Commerce is now positioned to serve customers from fast-growing small businesses up to the most complex large global enterprises, all with one platform and one license,” Ultra Commerce chief executive Matthew Hyland said.

“We’re delivering a digitally transformative solution that fills critical gaps inhibiting enterprise growth by providing the flexibility and robustness to add extra capabilities as the business and market evolves.

“We also equip fast-growing smaller businesses – which previously had to choose between cheaper limited systems or expensive enterprise platforms – with access to ready-to-use enterprise capabilities and features that can scale with their business.”

With the latest acquisition, Ultra Commerce now has offices in five countries with a headcount of more than 100 staff.

Slatwall Commerce CEO David Crouch said the combined technology and development prowess created an eCommerce solution that would revolutionise this space.

“This could not be a more exciting time for the company or for the ecommerce market as a whole,” he said.

Ultra said that it is poised for global growth as the ecommerce market is seeing continued pandemic-driven growth, citing a March 2021 Gartner report on the digitalisation of the manufacturing industry.