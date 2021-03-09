Sydney Google partner itGenius acquires Melbourne-based Cloudbase IT

Sydney-based Google Cloud partner itGenius has acquired Melbourne-based cloud migration company Cloudbase IT for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will extend itGenius’ reach into more small and medium-sized businesses across Australia, according to the company.

Cloudbase IT specialises in cloud migration and helping customers set up a remote and flexible workforce through Google Cloud’s business collaboration suite, which includes Google Workspace, Chrome web browser and Chrome devices.

“Our goal at Cloudbase IT is to help our customers become technology-led businesses utilising Google Workspace,” Cloudbase IT owner Ben Ayache said. “We are confident that itGenius is capable of continuing this vision.”

itGenius chief executive Peter Moriarty said, “itGenius has been successfully transforming small and medium businesses across Australia and New Zealand into technology-driven organisations for over 10 years”.

“With the addition of Cloudbase’s customers to our family, we can extend our services to more businesses and introduce them to our bespoke SMB technology adoption methodology.”

Moriarty added that Cloudbase’s premium support services it offers is an important factor as it aligns with itGenius’ long-term vision of providing a simplified but premium technology support around the Google ecosystem.